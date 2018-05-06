Boat crashes into buoy on river, killing 2 female passengers

NEWINGTON, N.H. (AP) — A boat crash in the Piscataqua River has left two people dead and two others injured.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol says the accident happened Saturday night when a 59-year-old man operating a 24-foot Boston Whaler struck a buoy, throwing a female passenger into the water. She was found unconscious in the river and later died, as did another female passenger. The operator and another male passenger were hospitalized.

Several agencies from Maine and New Hampshire responded to the crash, which remains under investigation. Authorities are withholding the names of those involved pending notification of next of kin.

