LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a boat crashed into a Lake Erie breakwater after a northeast Ohio fireworks show, killing a husband and wife and slightly injuring the man’s 10-year-old grandson.

The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram reports the U.S. Coast Guard says the accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Lorain. Both the husband and wife were found unresponsive by rescuers.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife died at a hospital. The grandson was treated for minor injuries.

Neither the Coast Guard nor the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has released the names of those on the boat.

A Coast Guard petty officer says crews are checking buoys and other equipment to determine if there were any failures that contributed to the crash.

