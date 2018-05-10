Boat falls on man in Hyannis

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday after a boat fell on top of him in Hyannis.

The victim, who is also the boat owner, was working on the boat at a business on Thornton Drive. When he tried hoisting the boat onto a tractor, the boat came loose and fell, leaving him pinned underneath.

Officials said the man was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

BREAKING NEWS: A boat falls on a man in #Hyannis – he is alert but witnesses describe an awful scene, saying it took three people to lift the boat off him #7News @AlexDiPrato pic.twitter.com/6WuKdNM113 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) May 10, 2018

