BOSTON (WHDH) - There were no injuries Sunday morning after a boat went up in flames in Charlestown.

People in the area say the smoke from the raging fire, which was caught on camera, was so heavy it woke them up.

Hours after the flames were brought under control, the boat could be seen tipped over in the water at Constitution Marina.

A woman staying at a nearby hotel said the fire forced her to evacuate.

“We opened up our window curtains and I said, ‘I wonder what’s going on and the flames were just so sky high, englufing the boat, and then the Boston Fire Department came and banged on all the doors and said, ‘Time to evacuate.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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