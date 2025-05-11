SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A fast-moving fire destroyed a boat in Saugus on Sunday and now fire officials are working to determine the cause.

Cellphone video captured by one of the owners shows the boat engulfed in flames and sending a tower of black smoke into the air. Neighbors gathered to watch the fire from across the water.

The couple that owns the boat live right on the water in Saugus and said fire crews were on the scene in minutes.

“A neighbor seen it and knocked on the door, they were banging like they were trying to break in,” said boat owner Donald Mabee. “But I’m not that fast and by the time I got the door they were gone. The smoke was going up and the flames were going up, nobody wanted to be around it.”

The Mabees say they’re grateful there were no injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

