WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - ​

Emergency crews rushed to assist after a boat with three passengers went up in flames in Wareham on Sunday.

Crews were called to the Tempest Knob Boat Ramp around 1 p.m. after learning of a boat fire with people in the water.

Responding crews determined all three occupants had made it to the shore.

A fire hose was pulled to the shore from neighboring houses and the vessel was extinguished from the beach.

There were no reported injuries.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and Mass DEP were notified and responded to assist with the incident.

