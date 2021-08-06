FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A boat in the water off Cape Cod went up in flames on Friday, prompting a large emergency response.

Firefighters responding to a report of a burning boat in Megansett Harbor off Falmouth found a vessel that was fully engulfed in flames.

Aerial video showed heavy smoke billing into the air as crews worked to knock down the raging blaze.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

There were no additional details immediately available.

