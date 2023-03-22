SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rushed to contain a fire that broke out on a boat on the Mystic River in Somerville on Wednesday.

Firefighters could be seen spraying the flames from the dock while another crew in a fire boat worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby vessels at the Winter Hill Yacht Club on Artisan Way.

Witnesses said it appeared the fire broke out in the area of a blue tarp on the back of the boat. The blaze cast a large plume of black smoke across the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

