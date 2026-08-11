GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Three men were able to swim to shore safely after their boat overturned off the coast of Gloucester Tuesday, according to Gloucester Fire.

Gloucester Fire said three fishermen were pulling up lobster traps from their 15-foot boat in the area of the Harvey Reservation when the boat lost balance, causing them to fall into the water shortly before 6 p.m.

The three men then swam to shore, Gloucester Fire said. No word yet on their current conditions.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.





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