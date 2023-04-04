CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A boat was taking on water at a dock in Chelsea Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 7 a.m. and divers were sent into the water to make sure no one was on board.

The 40-inch boat was cleared shortly after and only gave off a little fuel, as it was already set to go to a scrap yard and stripped of a lot of its parts.

The scene has been handed back to the marina, which will be removing the boat at some point.

No additional information has been released.

