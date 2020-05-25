BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A deer crashed into a motor vehicle on Interstate 93 southbound in Bow, New Hampshire, causing a trailer and a boat that it was pulling to overturn.
Multiple lanes on the highway were closed as crews worked to remove the boat with a crane.
New Hampshire State Police are reminding people to drive with caution as the spring brings out an increase in wildlife.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)