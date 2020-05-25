BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A deer crashed into a motor vehicle on Interstate 93 southbound in Bow, New Hampshire, causing a trailer and a boat that it was pulling to overturn.

Multiple lanes on the highway were closed as crews worked to remove the boat with a crane.

New Hampshire State Police are reminding people to drive with caution as the spring brings out an increase in wildlife.

Recently, #TroopD covered a motor vehicle crash on I-93 SB in Bow after a deer 🦌 strike caused this boat and trailer to overturn. Please be reminded that springtime in #NH brings out an increase in wildlife, causing an uptick in crashes. Drive with caution. #Teamwork #NHSP pic.twitter.com/pbzHs4tWc2 — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) May 25, 2020

