DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities conducted a search Tuesday morning after a boat washed ashore in Duxbury, according to police.

SKY7 footage shows that the 24-foot Pearson flipped over as it washed up on the beach.

Police located the boat around 8 a.m., but the person on board was nowhere to be found.

The Coast Guard initiated a search from the air and on the water along with other officials in the area, later announcing that the person who was thought to be missing is safe.

The man was located when he returned to the boat on the beach, officials say. The Coast Guard told 7NEWS he left from last night from Scituate on the boat, which he just purchased on Friday.

The man told authorities he fell asleep Monday night on board while he was on his way to Cape Cod and woke up when the boat ended up grounded on the beach. He says he left the area of the boat because his cell phone wasn’t working and tried to find someone who could help him.

The police have identified and spoken with the man and the Coast Guard called off the search late Tuesday morning.

Officials say they will be removing the boat sometime Tuesday afternoon.

No additional information has been released.

