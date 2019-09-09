Boater from Boston drowns in Lake Tahoe; body recovered

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Search and rescue crews at Lake Tahoe have recovered the body of a boater when went missing in the waters off the north shore over the weekend.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies identified the victim Monday as 27-year-old Sayen Sengupta of Boston, Massachusetts.

Investigators say he was driving a boat that was towing two people in an inner-tube who fell into the water north of Tahoe City and became distressed near Dollar Point Pier at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Sengupta dove into the water to assist the tubers before he disappeared.

His body was found Sunday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)