BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters came to the rescue of a boater in rough waters off the coast of Bourne Thursday.

The fire boat pulled beside the sailboat as the man in distress climbed on.

Officials said the man was anchored about 200 yards offshore when he called in for help.

The sailboat eventually washed ashore on the beach.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)