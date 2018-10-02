NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WHDH) — Boaters jumped into action after a fisherman standing on rocks in Narragansett got swept into the water early Saturday morning.

Fellow fishermen watched helplessly from shore after the man was pulled into the ocean by the violent water.

They soon flagged down a small boat passing by.

One person on board navigated the waves as another carefully pulled the man out of the water.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for hypothermia and exhaustion.

One witnessed referred to the victim as “very lucky,” adding, “you should never turn your back here when you’re here.”

