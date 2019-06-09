Boaters rescued after vessel capsizes off coast of Bourne

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Everyone on board a boat that capsized off the coast of Bourne Sunday is accounted for and safe, officials say.

Wareham Department of Natural Resources officers and Deputy Harbormasters responded to a report of an overturned boat near Mashnee Island.

The boat was towed to Onset Harbor where salvage operations are underway.

Mariners are asked to stay at least 150 feet from the operation zone in front of the Onset Pier at all times in order to ensure the safety of divers.

