MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Rescue crews rushed into action to rescue a couple and their dog Wednesday after their boat hit a rock and began taking on water near Marshfield.

The incident happened Wednesday morning involving a 36-foot Sabreline cabin cruiser vessel near Brant Rock and Green Harbor.

No one was hurt. And the boat was being removed from the water as of around 12 p.m. after being towed to shore. The collision left a hole near the boat’s propeller, though and forced the couple and dog to jump off the boat into a dinghy.

7NEWS spoke to the couple, who said they called emergency responders once they were in the dinghy.

Coast guard crews responded to the scene alongside the harbormaster and a tow boat. Together, crews worked to stabilize the boat and check on the couple.

The pair are from Florida and said they stayed overnight in Plymouth Tuesday into Wednesday. They were on their way to Maine when they hit Bartlett Rock close to the Brant Rock area of Marshfield.

“I was cruising and I hit something,” said boater Tim Withner. “I went back. I shut the engines down, dropped my anchor, called BoatUS and then started seeing water coming.”

The couple said they live on the boat full time. As their vessel started taking on water, Withner said they were able to quickly grab a safe and their “ditch bags” before getting into a dinghy.

“Our whole life is on there,” Withner said. “Hopefully they’re able to save it.”

Some emergency personnel were leaving the scene in Marshfield around 12:30 p.m. as other crews still worked to get the boat out of the water.

Insurance adjusters are expected to arrive at a later date to tally up damage caused by this incident.

