GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire boaters wrangled a runaway boat in tense moments that were caught on camera on Lake Winnipesaukee Wednesday.

Video of the incident showed the boat speeding in tight circles in the area of Gilford, New Hampshire while people on other boats and jet skis circled nearby.

After a few attempts, a person on a jet ski was able to get close enough to let a passenger jump aboard and get the boat under control.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire state police confirmed the state police department’s Marine Patrol unit responded to the incident but said the situation was resolved by the time crews arrived.

“Let’s be safe and careful out there!” said Rich Bono in a post on Facebook attached to his video of the runaway boat. “…Luckily the situation had a happy ending!

