Boats, docks damaged in Boston after powerful storm batters city

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several boats were found damaged in the North End of Boston early Thursday morning after they broke free from their moorings overnight and took out a dock leading out from the harborwalk.

Shocked resident stopped to take photos of a 29-foot sailboat called Rush that ended up on the harborwalk at Union Wharf after breaking free from its mooring.

Boston Sailing Center owner Jim Davidian said about 10 boats were damaged, though Rush was the only one that was clearly a complete loss. It will have to be removed by a barge with an attached crane.

“We thought we had survived around 2 o’clock in the morning when the waves were about 4 feet and then they subsided,” Davidian recalled, “But then we looked out the window again and it came back from the east and it was about 6 foot waves and the wind was gusting to 65 mph, it was just a lot of load on all of our equipment.”

Trees were also uprooted along the Rose Kennedy Greenway. The Rose Kennedy Conservancy has crews out working to clear the debris from the area.

