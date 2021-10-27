COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Several boats in the water off the South Shore were thrown ashore Wednesday as the fall nor’easter lashed the coast with hurricane-force winds.

Photos shared by the Cohasset Police Department showed a sailboat resting precariously on a rock and three others that were blown up onto a grassy area along the harbor.

#Cohasset Several boats aground in Cohasset Harbor. Winds still very strong. pic.twitter.com/EwuFuJwPt8 — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) October 27, 2021

Wind gusts in the area topped 70 mph, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The press box at Alumni Field in Cohasset was also blown off the stands and into the parking lot. It has been deemed a total loss.

Press box was blown off the stands at Alumni Field, #cohasset. Total loss. pic.twitter.com/0TyEeS9f9V — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) October 27, 2021

Boats off the coast of Plymouth also broke free after being thrashed by huge waves, video shared by the town’s harbormaster showed.

