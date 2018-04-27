Bob Kraft attends ribbon cutting ceremony for new Kraft Family Building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots owner Bob Kraft was in Boston on Friday for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the “Kraft Family Building.”

The building is now the headquarters for Combined Jewish Philanthropies.

Kraft said the building is a way to remember both his father and his late wife, Myra, who worked for the non-profit for years. Myra is honored in several spots throughout the building.

The Kraft family made a $10 million donation to launch the new building which Bob Kraft says he hopes will become a place of hope and help for those in need.

