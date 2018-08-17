Bob Kraft gives wheelchair-accessible van to RI family in need

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft handed over set of keys to a brand new wheelchair-accessible van to a very deserving family from Rhode Island on Friday.

The generous gift was given to the family of Alyssa Silva, who suffers from spinal muscular dystrophy.

Alyssa’s mother, Dori, said the handicapped-accessible van the family had been using was unreliable.

“Every time I got into the car, I worried that it would break down,” she said. “My husband and I for the past year have been thinking, ‘Where are we going to find the money to pay for a new van?'”

That’s when Kraft stepped in with a new vehicle that’s outfitted with everything Alyssa needs to get around.

Alyssa, who called the moment she received the van “very surreal,” frequently needs to travel from her home in Rhode Island to Boston Children’s Hospital for treatment.

