BOSTON (WHDH) - More big names made appearances as the National NAACP Convention continued in Boston on Sunday, including rapper Meek Mill and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who spoke out against all forms of discrimination.

Confronting antisemitism, enacting criminal justice reform, and working together to address civil injustices were among the topics discussed.

“I’ve been living in the hood and grew up in that pain … I always want to keep a young ear so that I can be able to talk to them about things like this one day,” Mill said.

“We need people to not be silent when they see it against any minority, whether it be Jewish, Black, gay, Asian, Muslim, whatever it may be, we need to push back to keep the values of this country strong,” Kraft said.

Kraft and Mill’s appearance at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center followed an appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also slated to speak at the convention.

