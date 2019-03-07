Bob Kraft ordered to appear for arraignment on solicitation charges

JUPITER, Florida (WHDH) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been ordered to appear in court later this month to face two counts of soliciting prostitution.

Court documents filed in Palm Beach Court on Thursday specify that Kraft, 77, must be present for his March 28 arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution. The arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The billionaire pleaded not guilty last week to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution after prosecutors say he was twice caught on camera paying for sex acts at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida.

Kraft is among hundreds of men accused of paying for sex acts as part of a crackdown on prostitution allegedly occurring in massage parlors across Florida.

Police say Kraft visited the massage parlor the day before and on the morning of his team’s AFC Championship win over with the Kansas City Chiefs, and paid cash in exchange for sexual services.

Kraft was said to be wearing a blue baseball hat when he was caught on camera entering the Orchids of Asia Day Spa on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, according to court documents.

Kraft was allegedly seen paying with a $100 bill after each visit and hugging women before leaving the building.

Through a spokesperson, Kraft “categorically” denied that he engaged in illegal activity.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)