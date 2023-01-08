(WHDH) — Patriots owner Bob Kraft and the Patriots Organization recently took time to show how much the support of a little boy from Maine means to the team and to gift him with a ticket to the big game.

Kellan Tilton, a 10-year-old Patriots fan from Maine, has watched his brothers win football titles and is a huge supporter of the Pats. He recently attended a wheelchair football clinic hosted by the team and his skills caught the eye of the Patriots owner.

A cancer survivor, Kellan is working to raise awareness about the disease, and he received a special call at school from none other than Bob Kraft himself, who called Kellan an “inspiration to our team.”

“We’re really proud to have you as a fan and we want to do something for you,” he said before announcing he’s sending him and a friend to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Kellan called the surprise a “total shock.”