FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft’s The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism plans to run its first-ever 30-second ad during Super Bowl LVIII.

Kraft founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019 to help address rising hate incidents against Jews in the United States and the existential threat it poses to Jewish people.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)