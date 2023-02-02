CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two-time Emmy Award winner Bob Odenkirk was in Cambridge Thursday to receive his man of the year award from the Hasty Pudding Theatricals organization at Harvard University.

Odenkirk has gained popularity following his role as Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad” and its spin-off “Better Call Saul.” He took the stage at Harvard for the traditional roast and challenges as part of Hasty Pudding’s traditional Man of the Year festivities.

Hasty Pudding’s Man and Woman of the Year awards are presented annually to performers “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment,” as noted in a press release this week from Hasty Pudding.

Jennifer Coolidge was selected as this year’s Woman of the Year, with festivities planned for Saturday, Feb. 4.

Odenkirk arrived early in the day Thursday for a tour of Harvard Yard and Hasty Pudding’s historic home, Farkas Hall. Odenkirk delivered a private seminar to members of Hasty Pudding Theatricals before evening programming.

Odenkirk said this honor is even sweeter after suffering a near-fatal heart attack while on the set of “Better Call Saul” last year.

“It would have been hard to even agree to be part of this before that,” Odenkirk said.

He said the heart attack made him realize “that we only have a limited time and that sometimes it’s good to step back and realize that you did a lot of things.”

As for what’s next, Odenkirk said he hopes to continue making people laugh.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)