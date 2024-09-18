BOSTON (WHDH) - A 105-year-old Bruins fan received a special birthday surprise Tuesday — a video call from Bobby Orr.

Dottie Clemons spent her 105th birthday speaking with the Bruins great.

“Oh my God, I’m in high heaven,” Clemons said while on FaceTime with Orr.

Clemons also received birthday messages from Rick Middleton, Ray Bourque, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand.

Bruins Foundation President Bob Sweeney presented Clemons with a custom jersey with the number 105 on the back.

“FaceTiming with No. 4? Now, that’s the way to celebrate a 105th birthday,” the Bruins said in a statement on X.

Earlier today, #NHLBruins fan Dottie Clemons received a special call from @RealBobbyOrr, as well as messages from Rick Middleton, @RayBourque77, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand. pic.twitter.com/8Ups3YVCXX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 17, 2024

