Bobby Orr rookie card set to fetch tens of thousands at auction

(WHDH) — A Bobby Orr rookie card that’s up for auction is set to fetch a hefty chunk of change.

The 1966 Topps card has fetched 30 bids on Lelands.com, with the highest checking in at $79,314. A minimum starting bid was set at $5,000.

The auction is slated to run through February 1.

The defenseman tallied 264 goals and 624 assists in his 10-year career with the Boston Bruins.

Orr was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)