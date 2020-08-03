Bobby Orr statue outside TD Garden going on ‘vacation’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Don’t worry Boston Bruins fans, the iconic Bobby Orr statue outside TD Garden has not gone missing.

The 800-pound bronze statue is going on “vacation this week” while crews perform crane work at The Hub on Causeway, according to the Garden.

The Garden says the statue will also undergo some maintenance while it’s away.

The statue showcases the former Bruins player’s reaction to his Stanley Cup-winning goal back in 1970.

It’s expected to return to its home in time for the start of playoff hockey.

