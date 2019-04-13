Bobcat spotted in Grafton neighborhood

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Grafton police are issuing a wildlife warning after a bobcat was spotted wandering around a neighborhood Friday.

Video shared by police shows the bobcat calmly walking around a wooded and rocky area near Blackberry Lane.

Officers are asking neighbors to be aware of their surroundings after receiving several calls regarding the cat.

Neighbors say they are staying vigilant.

“I go out walking at night,” Cindy Esterly said. “I am looking at my surroundings. It is a little scary.”

Another family who lives near where the video was taken believes they saw the wild cat yesterday.

“It was like going around our backyard and our fence,” Srivanth Pothineni said. “It was just like walking weirdly.”

