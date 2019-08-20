Bobcat spotted in West Roxbury park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are issuing a wildlife warning after a bobcat was spotted wandering around a West Roxbury park Tuesday.

Mary Ellen McMahon and her dog Jax were walking through Millenium Park when they came face to face with the bobcat near a brook. She said the creature stood perfectly still giving her plenty of time to snap a few photos of the wild encounter.

“It wouldn’t stop staring at us so, I let him win the staring contest and walked away,” she said.

The Department of Fisheries and Wildlife confirmed the sighting calling it both, “special” and “unusual.”

They say it is a sign that bobcats are thriving in the state.

While the animal is not a danger to humans, they can be harmful to small pets.

In this case, the bobcat never made a move towards Jax. It just disappeared back into the park.

“You know what? I really don’t think they want to interact with humans,” McMahon said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)