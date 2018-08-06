Bobcat spotted in Wilmington neighborhood

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man walking his dog near Wilmington Middle School over the weekend spotted a bobcat perched high up in a tree.

Video shared on Youtube by David Lozzi shows the bobcat calmly staring at him near West and Boutwell streets.

From a distance, Lozzi said he thought the bobcat was a dog but then he saw it run across the street and scamper up a tree.

Watch the encounter in the video above.

