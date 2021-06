READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A bobcat has been spotted prowling through a Reading neighborhood.

A 7NEWS viewer sent surveillance video of the big cat taking a stroll through a backyard.

The viewer said they live near the Town Forest and they usually see coyotes running around but never a bobcat.

