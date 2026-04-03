BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Bob’s Burgers actor Eugene Mirman posted to Instagram on Friday, sharing his gratitude to those who helped him get out of a fiery crash in Bedford, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Mirman was involved in a fiery crash at the Bedford toll plaza that shutdown traffic for some time.

A member of New Hampshire Governor’s security detail was on the scene and helped rescue Mirman from the crash.

On Instagram, Mirman wrote, “I am extraordinarily thankful to the heroic people that pulled me from the car.”

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