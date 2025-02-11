BOSTON (WHDH) - A dog reported stolen from a front yard in Dorchester last week is back home.

Boston police said Bodega the French bulldog has been returned to his owners.

No arrests have been made.

Police are searching for two people they believe are involved in the dognapping.

They said the two suspects were seen picking up Bodega and driving off on a scooter.

