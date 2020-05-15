Bodies of 2 half sisters found under bridge

(CNN) — A high school senior and her half-sister were found dead under a bridge along a highway in Georgia on Wednesday morning.

The two women, Vanita Richardson, 19, and Truvenia Clarece Campbell, 31, were found under Etowah Bridge in Rome by workers with the Georgia Department of Transportation, a spokesperson for the Rome Police Department told CNN.

Their deaths have been ruled a homicide, the Georgia Bureau of investigation said in a news release. Investigators are looking for a gold 1997 Toyota Corolla the two sisters were traveling in on Tuesday night before they were killed.

GBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge Brian Johnston told the Rome News-Tribune the women were “apparently dropped over the bridge.”

Initial police scanner traffic reports said the women had bags over their heads and shotgun shells were found near their bodies, the Rome News-Tribune reported.

Richardson was set to graduate from Armuchee High School on May 16 but she died just a few days before that milestone, Floyd County Schools said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the news of the death of one of our students, Vanita Richardson, who was scheduled to graduate next Saturday. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Armuchee Community and her friends and family at this time,” Floyd County Schools said on Twitter.

“Vanita will be remembered for being a fun-loving, humble, and motivated student who was making strong plans for her future.”

The GBI is requesting anyone who traveled in the area between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning and saw something suspicious to contact investigators at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

