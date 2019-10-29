Bodies of mother, 3 children found in Houston-area home

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a mother and her three children have been found shot to death in their suburban Houston home.

The dead have been identified as 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne, 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne.

In a statement, police say the bodies were found Tuesday morning in Deer Park, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Houston.

Police didn’t name a suspected shooter but said no suspects are being actively sought and the public is in no danger. The children’s father, who doesn’t live at the house, has spoken with investigators.ssssss

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)