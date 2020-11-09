Body believed to be missing woman found in Sudbury reservoir

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A body, believed to be that of a missing Framingham woman, was pulled from the Sudbury reservoir in Southborough on Monday, officials said.

Officers searching for a missing 45-year-old woman in the area of Central Street discovered the body in the reservoir, according to the Southborough Police Department.

Police have not released the woman’s name.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner has since taken custody of the body.

There was a large police presence in the area for much of the morning but police said there was no threat to the public.

No additional details were immediately available.

Troopers assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are assisting local police with an investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)