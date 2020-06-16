Body cam footage released, RI official disputes profiling of firefighter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Providence public safety official says police did not racially profile a black firefighter in uniform when they approached him with guns drawn while investigating an armed robbery.

Newly released body camera video shows two officers approach firefighter Terrell Paci’s red car, where he was eating dinner with a friend, at the beginning of June. The officers were investigating an armed robbery attempt where the suspects were described as masked Latino men, and the victim pointed to the red car outside the nearby fire station.

Paci tried to get out of the car and show the officers his uniform but was told to stay inside. Officers later searched the car, with the driver’s permission.

Providence public safety commissioner Steven M. Paré said the officers had no way of knowing the race of the people in the car, but could have used better judgment. One officer did not turn his body camera on before approaching the car and will be disciplined, Paré said.

