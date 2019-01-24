Body camera captures dramatic Ohio ice rescue

TOLEDO, OH (WHDH) — A body camera recording captured the heroic rescue of a teenager who crashed through the ice of a frozen pond in Toledo, Ohio on Wednesday.

The shocking video shows officers who were inching closer to the fallen teen slipping into the freezing waters as well.

“It was one of the single most terrifying events I have ever had on this job,” Officer Gary Bunting said.

Officer Brian O’Connell tried throwing a bag to the teen to hold onto.

“I threw it to the boy and it fell just short. He had been in the water so long he had no strength.” O’Connell recalled. “The bag started blowing so I had no choice but to retrieve it.”

As the officer inched closer, the ice gave way.

When a second officer approached, they also went into the icy water.

“Watching two officers struggling and hearing the panic in the child’s voice at the same time was a hair-raising experience all around,” Bunting said.

The teen was in the water for about 20 mins before all three were rescued.

They were otherwise unharmed.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)