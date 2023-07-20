BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police body camera video recently obtained by 7NEWS shows the aftermath of the crash involving City Councilor Kendra Lara last month in Jamaica Plain.

The crash happened on June 30 on Centre Street. Video now shows what was said to officers responding to the scene where Lara crashed through a fence and into a home.

In one body camera video, Lara is sitting in an ambulance as her son is put in the back on a stretcher. Police blurred the video showing the inside of the ambulance for the privacy of Lara’s son who was hurt.

An officer, at one point, is heard asking Lara what happened.

“This car just pulled out right in front of me,” Lara said. “He did not check his freaking mirrors to see if anybody was coming down the street. He pulled out in front of me. I’m driving down the street and I swerved to swerve out of the way to not hit him.”

A different officer interviewed the other driver who was parked along the curb and trying to pull onto the street.

“I was just beginning to pull out and she came by like a bat out of hell and just swerved,” the other driver said.

“They had the same story,” an officer is heard telling another officer. “He was getting ready to pull out and she saw it and she kind of freaked out.”

Police said Lara was driving without a license and speeding.

Lara later appeared in court on Wednesday where she was arraigned on a number of criminal charges.

“I am wanting to be fully accountable for my mistake and I plan on doing everything possible to remedy any issues,” Lara said outside court.

After her appearance, Lara went directly to a Boston City Council meeting.

Back in Jamaica Plain on June 30, the owner of a home that Lara’s car crashed into could be heard on body camera video making sure everyone was OK.

“Thank God it’s not worse,” the person said. “And if the people are OK, it’s just very upsetting to see a car in your house.”

An officer also later went to the hospital to check on Lara and her son, with video showing Lara in a room with her son.

Lara has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

