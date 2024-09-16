New body camera video shows the moment authorities arrested the 58-year-old man accused in an apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials said Ryan Wesley Routh allegedly fled from the area around the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. after a secret service agent spotted a rifle barrel poking through a fence and opened fire.

Officials said a witness saw Routh leave the area and helped investigators track him to Martin County, roughly one hour away from West Palm Beach.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released video of the arrest. In the video, heavily armed law enforcement personnel can be seen shouting commands to Routh on the side of I-95. Routh is seen complying with law enforcement commands and walking backward with his hands raised before officers take him into custody.

Trump was golfing when shots rang out on Sunday. He was not injured in the incident.

Routh received initial federal gun charges in court on Monday and was ordered held in jail while he awaits trial. His next court date is set for Sept. 23.

Citing law enforcement officials, CNN on Monday said additional charges could be brought as the investigation into the incident at the Trump International Golf Club continues.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)