CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking body camera video shows Cambridge police officers springing into action to rescue a man who fell onto the Red Line tracks last month while a train was approaching.

The officers who responded to a call for a man trapped and in danger on Dec. 27 had very little time to spare after MBTA staffers led officers to the end of the platform and showed them the victim on the tracks.

When they realized the nearest train was in one minute, the officers looked at each other and made a quick decision.

Working together, the officers went down onto the tracks and lifted him up onto the platform. The man, apparently moaning in pain, was lifted to safety just before the Red Line train arrived.

Police have not said how the man came to be on the tracks but reported the incident as a medical emergency.

