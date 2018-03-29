Body found along I-95 in Canton identified as missing Marine recruit

(WHDH) — Family members have told 7News that a body found along I-95 in Canton on Wednesday is that of a missing Marine recruit.

Joey Brancato, 21, of Winthrop, had been missing since Nov. 2017. He was last seen in Boston’s Roslindale section.

“I’m happy that we will be able to put him to rest and that his mother and father can sleep at night in peace,” said Andrea Brancato, the victim’s aunt. “I wasn’t going to stop until we found him.”

Family of missing marine recruit Joey Brancato confirms body found in #Canton yesterday is his & say they are “relieved” #7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) March 29, 2018

Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation after the body was found by a person who had stopped to assist a distressed motorist on the southbound side of the highway near the I-93 interchange.

“I feel like that was Joey that pulled them over to that spot and that’s why they found him,” Brancato said.

Less than a day later, a positive identification was announced by the DA’s office. An autopsy performed Thursday did not immediately establish a cause or manner of death.

“They (investigators) called my brother and they asked for Joey’s dental records,” Brancato said. “He actually allowed them to communicate with the dentist.”

A Marine recruiter who has been called a “person of interest” in the disappearance of the recruit appeared in court Monday on what officials say were unrelated charges.

Frank Lipka appeared in West Roxbury District Court Monday. The Roslindale man faced charges after he was accused of waving a gun at a Domino’s delivery driver. The pizza shop’s owner said Lipka showed up angry and waving a gun because he was mad his order did not include hot dipping sauce.

The family of Brancato also appeared in court hoping to get answers about his disappearance.

“He meant the world to me, said Brancato’s grandmother, Midge Lebaron. “And until he comes back, I don’t know…you know, it’s just like a bad dream.”

Brancato had moved in with Lipka to work on his training.

Following Brancato’s disappearance, Lipka was arrested for DUI, then was in NCIS custody out of state on an unrelated issue. Lipka then flew back to Boston, where he was arrested on the gun charges. He pleaded not guilty Monday. The judge set bail at $10,000.

Brancato’s death remains under investigation pending further testing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)