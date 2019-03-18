Body found at scene of shed fire in Ashland

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A body was found at the scene of a shed fire in Ashland overnight, officials said.

Ashland police officers, firefighters and members of the Fire Marshal’s Office could be seen surrounding the shed on Oak Street throughout the early morning hours.

Members of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office left the scene after picking up the body just before 6 a.m.

The District Attorney’s Office has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story

Authorities are investigating a deadly #fire in #AshlandMA. No visible damage to the home. Firefighters have been focused on a shed behind the trees that has smoke coming from it. #7news pic.twitter.com/dLkHyTp33Y — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) March 18, 2019

