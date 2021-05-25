Body found by Maine dogwalker identified as 31-year-old man

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine said Tuesday a body found by a dogwalker in the northern part of the state was a 31-year-old man who had been missing for almost two years.

The dogwalker found the body on Sunday in Caribou. Police identified the dead person as Kurtis Madore, who had been missing since June 2019.

Police said the cause of Madore’s death has not been determined, but there is no evidence of a crime. They said Madore was identified through dental records.

