Body found days after motorcycle chase in Maine

SACO, Maine (AP) — The Maine medical examiner says further tests are necessary to determine the cause of death of a motorcycle operator whose body was found by hunters days after a high-speed chase.

State Police say the body of 48-year-old Herbert Winship, of Saco, which was found on Thursday in a wooded area in Saco. An autopsy was performed Friday, but authorities are awaiting the results of toxicology reports and further tests before releasing the findings.

Troopers say Winship led police on a chase late Saturday before ditching his motorcycle. Scarborough police found his abandoned motorcycle and tried unsuccessfully to track him with a police dog.

Police say the body was found a quarter of a mile into the woods off the Flag Pond Road overpass. State police are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)