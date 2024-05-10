ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after the discovery of a dead body in Allston Friday.

The body was found in a white Jeep that had been towed from a TJ Maxx parking lot in Brookline Thursday night, meaning the investigation crosses both Suffolk and Norfolk counties.

Sources said the Jeep was a rental and the tow was through a private company.

Investigators remained on scene as of around 12 p.m.

