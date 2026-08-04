BOSTON (WHDH) - A body was found on the shore in East Boston Tuesday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The Massachusetts State Police said its Marine Unit was called to the area of Bayswater Street at Annavoy Street at approximately 1:03 p.m. after the body was discovered.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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